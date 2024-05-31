Korean skincare ways to make your skin bright
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Two times double cleansing, one time in the morning and one time in the evening is best for every type of skin.
Exfoliation should be the next step after facewash.
To get bright glow, apply moisturizer with vitamin c in it.
SPF can protect you from tanning and hence, make you glow.
Undereyes are very soft and needs to be taken care of by using special undereye cream.
Facemasks that can brighten your skin are much in trend these days.
There is no doubt that serums give an eventone look.
Korean sheetmasks is a good way to make you skin shiny within a few minutes of applying.
