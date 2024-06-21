Korean skincare with 8 easy steps is the saviour this summer
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
The most crucial step is double cleansing of the skin.
Face scrub is important to exfoliate the skin on a regular basis.
Toners are the most soothing products and are beneficial to close open pores.
Korean sheet masks are trendy and are easy to carry for instant glow.
People prefer using serums as they make your skin look younger.
One should also take care of their eyes and apply eyecare creams.
Going out without SPF is of no use. Apply tons of SPF.
Make sure to wipe your face and remove all the make up before sleeping.
