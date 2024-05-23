Koreans follow this skincare routine to look young

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2024

The first step should be to double cleanse your face to remove the dirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliation helps in removing the dirt particles that get settled deep inside the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a toner to tighten your pores which will make you look young.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You should apply a good thick layer of cream or a moisturizer on your face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SPF is like a protector for our skin which shields us from the harmful rays of the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying serum is also one thing that could make you look a little younger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eye creams that treat dark circles and wrinkles are very essential.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Facemasks once a week are fine to use to make your skin feel compact.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How can Korean skincare ingredients like rice water help in getting a natural glow?

 

 Find Out More