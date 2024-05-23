Koreans follow this skincare routine to look young
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2024
The first step should be to double cleanse your face to remove the dirt.
Exfoliation helps in removing the dirt particles that get settled deep inside the skin.
Use a toner to tighten your pores which will make you look young.
You should apply a good thick layer of cream or a moisturizer on your face.
SPF is like a protector for our skin which shields us from the harmful rays of the sun.
Applying serum is also one thing that could make you look a little younger.
Eye creams that treat dark circles and wrinkles are very essential.
Facemasks once a week are fine to use to make your skin feel compact.
