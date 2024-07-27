Kriti Sanon birthday: Know her educational qualifications, net worth, ex bfs and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Kriti Sanon's birthday is on 27 July, and she was born in the year 1990.

Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology located in Noida.

It is estimated that Kriti Sanon's net worth is roughly ₹40 crore, or $5 million.

 Kriti Sanon won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in the movie "Heropanti" (2014), her first Bollywood release.

Kriti Sanon and actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been connected as former lovebirds.

 Kriti Sanon's training as a Kathak dancer displays her flexibility in the arts.

 She was a successful model who had starred in multiple TV ads before to joining the film business.

Besides her acting ventures, she also has a beauty line which offers products like creams and lip balms.

