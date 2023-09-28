Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight from Tiger Shroff on India's Best Dancer 3 sets

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon were recently seen on the sets of the popular reality show India's Best Dancer 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Kriti Sanon flaunted her incredible figure in a body-hugging black dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As soon as her photos went viral, Kriti Sanon’s fans started laudeing her sophisticated sense of style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon looks radiant as she shows off her glow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon put on a stunning display in the impressive black leather dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doesn’t she look absolutely sensational?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With that thigh-high slit, Kriti clearly stole the spotlight from Tiger Shroff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We can't keep our eyes off Tiger Shroff's muscular shoulders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff finished his look in a green shirt paired with brown trousers by opting for a chain and a pair of shades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger had to brave the rains to reach the sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunited after 9 years for their film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
