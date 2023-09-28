Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight from Tiger Shroff on India's Best Dancer 3 sets

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon were recently seen on the sets of the popular reality show India's Best Dancer 3.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Incredible

Kriti Sanon flaunted her incredible figure in a body-hugging black dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sophisticated

As soon as her photos went viral, Kriti Sanon’s fans started laudeing her sophisticated sense of style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R

Kriti Sanon looks radiant as she shows off her glow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Kriti Sanon put on a stunning display in the impressive black leather dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sensational?

Doesn’t she look absolutely sensational?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Steals The Spotlight

With that thigh-high slit, Kriti clearly stole the spotlight from Tiger Shroff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dress To Impress

We can't keep our eyes off Tiger Shroff's muscular shoulders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flaunt The Right Way

Tiger Shroff finished his look in a green shirt paired with brown trousers by opting for a chain and a pair of shades.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brave The Rain

Tiger had to brave the rains to reach the sets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New Film

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunited after 9 years for their film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: THIS South movie to lead all releases including Jawan? 

 

 Find Out More