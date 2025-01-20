Kriti Sanon to Samantha: Slaying Off-Shoulder Outfits in Style!
Shivi Paswan
| Jan 20, 2025
Kriti looks stunning in a green gown for a graceful look.
Kriti Sanon rocks a bold floral top and pants ensemble.
Samantha off-shoulder top paired with a bodycon skirt for chic vibes.
Samantha dazzles in a shimmery golden dress with minimal accessories.
Tamannaah Bhatia shines in her bold red dress with an optimistic charm.
Tamannaah stuns in a silver and gold combination dress.
For a fun day out, Disha’s black off-shoulder top with blue ripped jeans and a golden belt is a perfect match.
Disha Patani slays in a fitted black bodycon dress.
Kriti looks adorable in a black off-shoulder puff-sleeve dress.
A lime yellow off-shoulder top with matching pants creates a vibrant look.
