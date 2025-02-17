Kriti Sanon’s Top 10 ethnic wear looks to sport at weddings
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 17, 2025
Kriti looks pretty in blush pink lehenga.
Heavily embroidered suit paired with golden dupatta looks elegant.
Kriti exudes charm in yellow chiffon saree.
Floral cotton suit looks gorgeous.
Vibrant pink saree is all about beauty.
Kanjivaram saree compliments her look.
Yellow saree paired with pearl embroidered blouse looks breathtaking.
Green gharara set looks wow.
Red embroidered blouse with flared pants looks stylish.
Lavender outfit is a mix of tradition and modernity.
