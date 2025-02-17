Kriti Sanon’s Top 10 ethnic wear looks to sport at weddings

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2025

Kriti looks pretty in blush pink lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heavily embroidered suit paired with golden dupatta looks elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti exudes charm in yellow chiffon saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral cotton suit looks gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vibrant pink saree is all about beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanjivaram saree compliments her look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yellow saree paired with pearl embroidered blouse looks breathtaking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green gharara set looks wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red embroidered blouse with flared pants looks stylish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lavender outfit is a mix of tradition and modernity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Skincare tips to get radiant skin like Alia Bhatt

 

 Find Out More