Kritika Malik inspired TOP 10 gymwear you need to try
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 29, 2025
Kritika Malik is a popular Indian influencer with over 9.5 millions followers on Instagram, Let’s take a look on her gym outfits
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Style your gym look with this green crop top and black pants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exercise comfortably with this grey-white jeggings paired with black crop tops.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Style you fit by adding white crop top paired with navy blue jeggings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Be comfortable plus stylish in this black crop top with full net sleeves paired with black jeggings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika looks stunning in this white tan top and blue skirt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika looks stunning in this purple jeggings paired with a matching thin strap top.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika this floral print trouser with matching crop top gym looks jaw-dropping.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans go ‘WOW’ for Kritika’s white skirt and crop top look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Style your gym fit with these blue trousers paired with a matching crop top.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika styles her gym look with black crop top and matching shorts paired with long socks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra's Self Improvement Tips That Will Change Your Life!
Find Out More