Kumbh 2025: Meet the most beautiful 'Sadhvi'; know her lifestyle, journey, education qualification and more

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2025

India is celebrating the biggest gathering of humanity, Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj where millions of people gather every day to take a dip in the holy Ganga. Sadhvi Harsha has been receiving all the limelight. Slide to know more about her

Harsha Richhariya, born on March 26, 1994 in Uttarakhand, is a well-known Indian model, anchor and actor.

Harsha has been trending on social media for quite some time now, and is referred to as one of the most beautiful sadhvis of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Harsha took to social media to share her reaction to the comments made and informed her followers that she is not a sadhvi.

Sadhvi is the tag she received from social media and in her opinion it is not a correct statement.

As per Harsha, she has not taken renunciation, but she has faith in religion and is learning more.

Harsha had completed her schooling from a higher secondary school, Uttarakhand.

Harsha alongside her professional work and dedication to succeed had completed her higher education by graduating in Business Administration (BBA).

Harsha is also a member of Niranjani Akhada and works as a social media activist and influencer.

