Kumbh 2025: Meet the most beautiful 'Sadhvi'; know her lifestyle, journey, education qualification and more
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2025
India is celebrating the biggest gathering of humanity, Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj where millions of people gather every day to take a dip in the holy Ganga. Sadhvi Harsha has been receiving all the limelight. Slide to know more about her
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harsha Richhariya, born on March 26, 1994 in Uttarakhand, is a well-known Indian model, anchor and actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harsha has been trending on social media for quite some time now, and is referred to as one of the most beautiful sadhvis of Maha Kumbh 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harsha took to social media to share her reaction to the comments made and informed her followers that she is not a sadhvi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sadhvi is the tag she received from social media and in her opinion it is not a correct statement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per Harsha, she has not taken renunciation, but she has faith in religion and is learning more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harsha had completed her schooling from a higher secondary school, Uttarakhand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harsha alongside her professional work and dedication to succeed had completed her higher education by graduating in Business Administration (BBA).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harsha is also a member of Niranjani Akhada and works as a social media activist and influencer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: When the Stars Gossip, Welcome to Samdal-ri and more; top 9 Korean dramas on Netflix you must watch