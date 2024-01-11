Latest Top 7 Korean beauty trends taking the world by storm right now
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
K-beauty products are renowned for their cutting-edge formulae, ingredients, and packaging in addition to their emphasis on attaining youthful, radiant, and healthy skin.
Skin that resembles a pane of glass in terms of smoothness, clarity, and radiance is referred to as glass skin. You must adhere to a multi-step skincare regimen to get this result.
Plant-based stuff are increasingly finding their way into K-beauty products because they provide safe, natural remedies for a range of skin conditions.
Technology is becoming more and more important in K-beauty as more firms use gadgets and devices to improve their offerings.
Items with several uses, such cleansing balms that eliminate makeup and pollutants and tinted sunscreens that offer both SPF and coverage, are examples of multi-use items.
Another trend in K-beauty that is becoming more and more popular is the use of fermented substances, which are great for your skin.
The word "slime" describes the goopy, sticky texture of several K-beauty products, like honey, bee venom, and snail mucin.
Many K-beauty lovers strive to imitate the makeup and skincare looks of the superstars, idols, and characters of K-pop and K-drama because they find them attractive-Gradient lips, glitter makeup, and other beauty trends .
