Learn beauty tips from Sonam Kapoor and look flawless everyday
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 11, 2024
Committed to her Skincare Routine: Sonam Kapoor is very particular about her skincare regimen.
Essential Face Masks: An important component of her self-care regimen is the use of face masks and packs.
Sun protection should be her top priority because it will help her manage her brown spots and aging spots.
Lover of Coconut Water: She finds coconut water to be a great way to cool off in the summer.
Robust Exercise Routine: Sonam's exercise regimen is always precise.
Exercise Passion: She possesses a great love for exercising and maintaining a balanced diet.
Regular gym visits hold a great deal of significance for her.
Fitness Lifestyle: She considers fitness and exercise to be essential parts of her everyday regimen.
