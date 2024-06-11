Learn beauty tips from Sonam Kapoor and look flawless everyday

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Committed to her Skincare Routine: Sonam Kapoor is very particular about her skincare regimen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Essential Face Masks: An important component of her self-care regimen is the use of face masks and packs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sun protection should be her top priority because it will help her manage her brown spots and aging spots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lover of Coconut Water: She finds coconut water to be a great way to cool off in the summer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Robust Exercise Routine: Sonam's exercise regimen is always precise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exercise Passion: She possesses a great love for exercising and maintaining a balanced diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regular gym visits hold a great deal of significance for her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitness Lifestyle: She considers fitness and exercise to be essential parts of her everyday regimen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Garudan and other classic South Indian action movies on OTT

 

 Find Out More