Learn last minute beauty hacks by Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon for your New Year party
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
You may learn how to achieve a flawless makeup look fast and effortlessly by following the style icon Alia Bhatt.
This Bollywood actress gave a demonstration on how to apply blush and yet have a gorgeous face.
The dazzling makeup look of Janhvi Kapoor looks amazing. You may style your look by taking inspiration from her.
You can add some confetti stickers or a hint of translucent glitter powder, regardless of whether you go for a matte foundation or a straightforward eyeshadow.
Use dark baked brown eyeshadow first, followed by heavily sculpted cheekbones and a smooth line of kajal.
Are you prepared to shine like royalty? Follow Tripti Dimri's lead and try some stunning metallic eye makeup.
You can also try a reversed cat eye hack from Bhumi Pednekar.
Prepare to up your beauty game with a pretty look that was inspired by the stunning Kriti Sanon.
