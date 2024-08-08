Lions Gate Portal 2024: Here are celebs who manifested and turned dreams into reality
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 08, 2024
The Sun in Leo physically aligns with Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, creating the Lion's Gate Portal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This alignment occurs between July 28 and August 12, which is Leo season, but August 8 is Lion's Gate Portal peak time and is thought to be the most powerful day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The way that Tom Holland played Spider-Man was a very intriguing development.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ed Sheeran tweeted in 2011 that he will be sharing his "big plans" in a few years. In 2011, a month after posting this tweet, he dropped his first album.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Demi Lovato had also made it clear that she wished to work with Christina on a dream project.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sid also manifested marrying Kiara Advani on a chit chat show of Karan Johar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When Megan Fox was 4 years old, she thought of having a partner similar to Machine Gun Kelly, turning her dreams into reality. It's noteworthy to note that she is four years his senior.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt has frequently voiced her emotions and manifested her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa villain Fahadh Faasil: Educational qualifications, net worth, interesting facts and more
Find Out More