Lions Gate Portal 2024: Here are celebs who manifested and turned dreams into reality

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

The Sun in Leo physically aligns with Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, creating the Lion's Gate Portal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This alignment occurs between July 28 and August 12, which is Leo season, but August 8 is Lion's Gate Portal peak time and is thought to be the most powerful day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The way that Tom Holland played Spider-Man was a very intriguing development.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ed Sheeran tweeted in 2011 that he will be sharing his "big plans" in a few years. In 2011, a month after posting this tweet, he dropped his first album.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Demi Lovato had also made it clear that she wished to work with Christina on a dream project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sid also manifested marrying Kiara Advani on a chit chat show of Karan Johar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Megan Fox was 4 years old, she thought of having a partner similar to Machine Gun Kelly, turning her dreams into reality. It's noteworthy to note that she is four years his senior.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt has frequently voiced her emotions and manifested her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa villain Fahadh Faasil: Educational qualifications, net worth, interesting facts and more

 

 Find Out More