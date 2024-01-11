Lohri fashion inspiration: Checkout these Top 9 TV actresses looks for your celebration
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Keep your style elegant and simple this Lohri just like Ankita Lokhande with Anarkali suits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejaswi's choice of colour is really different and you can try out this colour for a change.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can also pull off a heavy saree like Shehnaaz is wearing to look more charismatic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi's outfit can be worn by you if you are headed for a grand Lohri function.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The colour, the design, the dupatta - everything just looks perfect on Sargun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are looking for a comfortable wear, try this style by Divyanka Tripathi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmine Bhasin looks gorgeous in this cute and pretty saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shine through the night by choosing an outfit of bold pink colour, just like Hina Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakkar proves that Shararas are easy to carry and are a perfect option for a Lohri function.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Latest Top 7 Korean beauty trends taking the world by storm right now
Find Out More