Lohri fashion inspiration: Checkout these Top 9 TV actresses looks for your celebration

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024

Keep your style elegant and simple this Lohri just like Ankita Lokhande with Anarkali suits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejaswi's choice of colour is really different and you can try out this colour for a change.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can also pull off a heavy saree like Shehnaaz is wearing to look more charismatic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi's outfit can be worn by you if you are headed for a grand Lohri function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The colour, the design, the dupatta - everything just looks perfect on Sargun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you are looking for a comfortable wear, try this style by Divyanka Tripathi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jasmine Bhasin looks gorgeous in this cute and pretty saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shine through the night by choosing an outfit of bold pink colour, just like Hina Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakkar proves that Shararas are easy to carry and are a perfect option for a Lohri function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Latest Top 7 Korean beauty trends taking the world by storm right now

 

 Find Out More