Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Educational qualifications of celebs turned politicians

First up, we have Rajinikanth. The Rajini Makkal Mandram head learned acting from the Madras Film Institute. He did not pursue higher education. His party dissolved in 2021.
Kamal Haasan is the president of Makkal Meedhi Maiam. He dropped out of college to pursue acting as a career.
Amitabh Bachchan had joined INC in 1984. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Kirori Mal College.
Jaya Bachchan is associated with the Samajwadi Party. She studied at St. Joseph Convent School in Bhopal.
Jaya Bachchan is also an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India.
Thalapathy Vijay announced his new political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February this year. The Leo star has done his schooling at Balalok Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Loyola College in Chennai.
Kangana Ranaut has joined the BJP and will be running for the Lok Sabha 2024 election from Mandi. She studied at DAV School in Chandigarh and wanted to be a doctor but failed. She dropped out and pursued modelling.
Govinda has joined Shiv Sena after 14 years of first starting his political career. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Vartak College in Vasai.
Kirron Kher is a member of the BJP. The actress-turned-politician learned at Punjab University. She has reportedly done MA in English Literature and holds a Diploma in Indian Theatre.
Sunny Deol who is affiliated with the BJP, has studied from the Scared Heart Boys' High School. He attended the R A Podar College Of Commerce & Economics.
Urmila Matondkar had joined INC at first and then joined Shiv Sena. The actress studied at DG Ruparel College in Mumbai.
Divya Spandana aka Ramya is associated with INC. The actress studied at St. Hilda's School and Secret Heart School. She has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from St Joseph's College.
