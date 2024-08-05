Love story of Genelia D'Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh

Vridhi Soodhan

In the realm of elegance, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples. Their romantic tale is worthy of a Bollywood film.

Riteish and Genelia have quite distinct familial backgrounds. One of the well-known families in Indian politics is Riteish Deshmukh's family.

However, the family of Genelia D'Souza prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

In addition to their dissimilar religious beliefs, Riteish and Genelia had very distinct backgrounds.

An apprehensive 16-year-old girl came at the Hyderabad airport with her mother to begin the test shoot for her first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam.

There, she ran across the young boy, 25, who was playing her opposite in the movie.

They started spending time with each other and started missing each other whenever they were seperated.

Despite the nine-year age difference between Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, they were unable to resist falling in love.

