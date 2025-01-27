Loveyapa star Khushi Kapoor's 9 looks that screams 'true diva'!

Khushi Kapoor looks you must try!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2025

Khushi Kapoor is unveiling her glamorous looks while promoting her new movie. Here are some vibrant looks by the actress that you must try!

Khushi shines in the purple dress with this heavenly intricate work corset that makes heads turn, paired with a heart-shaped bag that matches the corset!

A red one-shoulder dress that perfectly hugs her body, exuding lovely charm with a nude makeup look.

Sapphire blue off-shoulder sharara dress styled with a dupatta around the neck, radiating modern grace.

Khushi looks ethereal in this salwar kameez embracing the ethnic style gracefully, with a nude makeup look.

An elegant cream sharara dress with a bralette blouse that exudes contemporary vibes.

Another ethnic look by Khushi is a floral sharara saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse that speaks volumes of elegance.

Khushi looks stunning in a white shimmery backless dress styled with a small bag and blazer, the perfect look for high-profile parties.

The actress radiates beach vibes in a pink floral beach dress paired with minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail.

Khushi shared this goofy picture, dressed in a pink flowy mini dress, styled with a bandana, and completing the look with nude makeup.

Stay tuned for more such intriguing looks by Khushi Kapoor!

