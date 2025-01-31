Mahi Sharma's suit set that are perfect for a wedding look
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 31, 2025
Mahi Sharma looks Royal in her floral embroidered red suit.
Classic black suit with golden details looks elegant.
A green Sharara set that never goes out of Style.
Green Dupatta with a velvet suit looks unmatchable.
A bright yellow kurta set with pink Dupatta gives wedding vibe.
Mahi wows in green and orange shimmery suit.
Stylish sky blue suit will make you look trendy.
A red suit with heavy jhumkas is all about elegance.
Mahi looks graceful in mint green suit with netted dupatta.
Heavy maroon suit with complimenting accessories is suitable for any occasion.
