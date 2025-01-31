Mahi Sharma's suit set that are perfect for a wedding look

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2025

Mahi Sharma looks Royal in her floral embroidered red suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classic black suit with golden details looks elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A green Sharara set that never goes out of Style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green Dupatta with a velvet suit looks unmatchable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A bright yellow kurta set with pink Dupatta gives wedding vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahi wows in green and orange shimmery suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stylish sky blue suit will make you look trendy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A red suit with heavy jhumkas is all about elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahi looks graceful in mint green suit with netted dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heavy maroon suit with complimenting accessories is suitable for any occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani stunning Basant Panchami Outfit

 

 Find Out More