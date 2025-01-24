Mahira Khan to Hania Amir; top 10 Pakistani actresses' latest suit collection
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 24, 2025
Enhance your wardrobe with these luxurious, timeless and majestic sets of Pakistani suits - inspired by popular actresses.
Mahira Khan steals hearts in this gorgeous delicate embroidered black suit paired with printed green dupatta.
Yumna Zaidi’s jaw-dropping occasion ready look is all one needs. This beautiful navy blue embellished frock suit paired with gorgeous net dupatta offers the ideal royal look.
Hania Amir looks breathtaking in this beautiful full sleeves suit that comes with a heavy floral print dupatta. It is perfect for any occasion.
Sajal Aly looks stunning in this embroidered black net suit styled with a matching dupatta, makeup and accessories.
Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in this sea green colour short kurta and matching long skirt palazzo paired with pink dupatta.
Sarah Khan gives an elegant look in this floral printed black-green suit with a beautiful dupatta.
Durefishans wins hearts in her simple yet beautiful floral print suit styled with matching pajamas.
Dananeerr gives a party ready look in this plain white kurta with light design. It is paired with a matching palazzo set.
Maya Ali takes our collective breath away in this heavy embroidered full sleeve suit that comes with a thick-bordered heavy dupatta.
Hiramani looks elegant in this white intricated suit paired with net dupatta.
