Mahira Khan inspired TOP 10 sarees to look glamorous and elegant

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2025

Mahira Khan has been earning popularity for her hard-hitting dramas, flawless acting and charm. Let’s take a look at her wardrobe for her latest saree collection.

Mahira looks classy in her grey-white georgette saree paired with a complementing designer blouse.

Mahira gives the perfect bright look in this yellow net saree paired with intricate embroidery on the borders.

Mahira looks stunning in this plain royal red silk saree paired with thin strap blouse and complementing accessories.

Mahira khan steals many hearts in this plain cotton saree with designer black border paired with matching blouse.

Mahira looks breathless in this off white solid silk saree with a thin border paired with a heavy embroidered blouse.

Mahira wows in this shimmery stylish saree paired with thin strap designer blouse.

Mahira's pink saree look is unmatched. She looks stunning in her floral print flowery chiffon saree.

Mahira looks jaw-dropping in this grey-black georgette saree complemented with curly hair.

Mahira looks beautiful in this plain yellow cotton saree paired with a pink deep neck blouse.

Mahira’s mirror work saree will make her fans go ‘WOW.’

