Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Hania Aamir: Top 9 Pakistani actresses giving fashion inspo for Eid
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Opt for bold colours this Eid just like this attire of Sarah Khan.
You can also keep it very casual and simple, whatever suits is the best option for you, just like Mahira Khan.
Sajal Ali's suit is giving super cute vibe and you can carry a light make up with this look.
If you are opting for something like Mehwish Hayat, make sure the golden is the highlight of your suit.
Ayeza Khan looks super elegant in emerald colours. You can also choose a suit with some heavy work done on its dupatta.
Just the way Maya Ali is carrying two contrasting colours, you should also try something new this Eid.
Aiman Khan's outfit is the perfect green which you can have this for this occassion.
If trying an anarkali suit like Saba Qamar is on your mind, make sure to pair it with big heavy jhumkas.
Hania Aamir sparkles in this different pattern. Give a chance to long kurtis and pants and look fashionable this time.
