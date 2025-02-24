Mahira Khan to Hania Aamir; Top 10 unique hairstyles inspired by Pakistani actresses
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 24, 2025
Here are some unique hairstyles ideas inspired by Pakistani actresses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira looks stunning in a high plated pony complemented with a paranda.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal slays the traditional look in a side parting hairstyle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal gives the bossy look in this messy bun hairstyle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yumna steals the show with her neat bun look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yumna looks ‘WOW’ in a long plaited pony paired with accessories and gajra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dananeer looks almost like a doll in this curly half tied hairstyle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarah Khan looks stunning in this middle parted straight hairstyle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hania Aamir looks beautiful in a side parted short hairstyle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal makes heads turn in this unique heavy plated hairstyle complemented with a flower.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sehar Khan slays in this high pony look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jab We Met to Vicky Donor; TOP 10 Indian films remade in Hollywood
Find Out More