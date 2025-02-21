Mahira Khan's TOP 10 ethnic wear looks you must try
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 21, 2025
Mahira Khan looks gorgeous in this golden lehenga.
Blush pink saree helps her look beautiful.
The shimmery sliver saree paired with a bronze blouse helps her stand out.
Wine red saree looks beautiful.
Mahira exudes elegance in a simple white kurta set.
Yellow kurta set looks pretty.
Green Anarkali suit is the perfect pick for traditional events.
Black kurta set never goes out of trend.
Golden silk saree adds charm to her look.
Mahira effortlessly stuns in floral patterned saree.
