Make Karwa Chauth 2023 festivities special for your partner with these foolproof tips
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Karwa Chauth is a one day festival generally celebrated by a married couple to strengthen their bond.
On this day, women observe fast from sunrise till moonrise and break the fast by offering water to the moon.
Husbands can make this day special for their wives by being supportive and helping them at the household chores.
Since wives starve themselves for the longevity of their husbands, the least they can do is either cook or order her favourite food.
Adding a surprise gift would be one of the best things a husband can do for his wife.
The couple can go on a romantic date to enjoy their lovable moments.
While getting ready for the evening pooja, wives can do the ‘16 shringaar’ to look mesmerizing.
The couple can try to spend some quality time and create beautiful memories for themselves to cherish in their future.
