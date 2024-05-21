Make your skin glow with these Korean skincare hacks
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2024
Double cleanse your face, once in the morning and once in the evening.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliate as per the requirement of your skin and your outdoor routine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Check which type of face mask suits you the best.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Giving yourself a face massage is one of the best ways to pamper yourself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sheetmasks are instant glow providers which are very beneficial for events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trying on an undereye cream is super soothing for you wrinkles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Keep your face clean and remove all the makeup before going to bed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Using serums have been really great for some people with open pores and pigmentations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films on Amazon Prime with more than 90% viewership
Find Out More