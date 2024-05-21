Make your skin glow with these Korean skincare hacks

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2024

Double cleanse your face, once in the morning and once in the evening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliate as per the requirement of your skin and your outdoor routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check which type of face mask suits you the best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Giving yourself a face massage is one of the best ways to pamper yourself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheetmasks are instant glow providers which are very beneficial for events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trying on an undereye cream is super soothing for you wrinkles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep your face clean and remove all the makeup before going to bed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using serums have been really great for some people with open pores and pigmentations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on Amazon Prime with more than 90% viewership

 

 Find Out More