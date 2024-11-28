Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan and more: Top celebrities who own restaurants in Mumbai

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2024

Malaika Arora has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who own luxurious and expensive restaurants in Mumbai.

Along with son Arhaan Khan, she has opened a new cafe called Scarlett House. They have turned a 90-year-old bungalow into a gorgeous restaurant.

Among celebrities who own restaurants in Mumbai is Gauri Khan. She teamed up with Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli to own a restaurant named Torii.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the owner of the most famous eatery in Mumbai - Bastian.

Badshah is the owner of Dragonfly Experience in Mumbai. He also owns a club in Chandigarh.

Jacqueline Fernandez owns a restaurant called Pali Thai. She also has a restaurant named Kaema Sutra in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Elbo Room in Mumbai is owned by Chunky Panday.

Bobby Deol has revived himself as an actor but he also own a restaurant named Someplace Place in Mumbai.

Neuma is owned by Karan Johar. It is in South Bombay and designed by Ashiesh Shah.

Suniel Shetty owns quite a few restaurants and bars in Mumbai including H2O, Little Italy and more.

