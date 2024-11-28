Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan and more: Top celebrities who own restaurants in Mumbai
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nov 28, 2024
Malaika Arora has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who own luxurious and expensive restaurants in Mumbai.
Along with son Arhaan Khan, she has opened a new cafe called Scarlett House. They have turned a 90-year-old bungalow into a gorgeous restaurant.
Among celebrities who own restaurants in Mumbai is Gauri Khan. She teamed up with Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli to own a restaurant named Torii.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the owner of the most famous eatery in Mumbai - Bastian.
Badshah is the owner of Dragonfly Experience in Mumbai. He also owns a club in Chandigarh.
Jacqueline Fernandez owns a restaurant called Pali Thai. She also has a restaurant named Kaema Sutra in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The Elbo Room in Mumbai is owned by Chunky Panday.
Bobby Deol has revived himself as an actor but he also own a restaurant named Someplace Place in Mumbai.
Neuma is owned by Karan Johar. It is in South Bombay and designed by Ashiesh Shah.
Suniel Shetty owns quite a few restaurants and bars in Mumbai including H2O, Little Italy and more.
