Malaika Arora reveals all that she does to stay fit and fabulous at 48
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 10, 2024
One of the sexiest actresses in her 40s, Malaika Arora, is still extremely attractive.
"It feels terrific when someone tells you that you look amazing at 48. People don't seem to mean it negatively, in my opinion. It's an honorific"she said.
"If I can look the way I do at 48, it's because of my hard work, dedication, and focus, which is paying off," the woman stated.
She says that she lives her life as a daily commitment to herself and doesn't take anything lightly.
Malaika enjoys yoga, cupping, and gua sha treatments. She says, "I love my headstands."
She also enjoys South American wood therapy known as Madero, which is Spanish for "wood," and takes shots of matcha, spirulina, or turmeric every day.
She states, "It involves using a wooden stick to break down tension and cellulite in your body."
"I have cellulite, stretch marks, fluctuating weight, and hormonal issues like any other woman."
