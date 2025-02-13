Malaika Arora's Essential Yoga Asanas for Wellness!

Amazing yoga poses inspired by Malika Arora!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2025

Malika Arora is a renowned bollywood actress, known for her brilliant fitness. Here are some beneficial yoga poses to add to your wellness routine, inspired by her.

Vrikshasana - Strengthens the core, improves balance and stability, and promotes joint health.

Gomukhasana - Improves flexibility, stimulates circulation, and corrects postural imbalance.

Bhujangasana - Improves digestion, circulation, sleep, and cardiovascular health.

Shirshasana - Improves lung capacity, and balance and enhances concentration and focus.

Ashwasana - Releases tension in the pelvic area, and strengthens calf muscle and front leg.

Padmasana - Strengthens the spine, digestion, and urinary health, also reduces fatigue.

Malasana - Increases flexibility, and blood circulation and eases lower back pain.

Garurasana - Enhances concentration, and strengthens digestion and posture.

Vakrasana - Enhances digestion, reduces belly fat, and loosens hip joints.

Ustrasana - Improves respiratory health, and flexibility and reduces back pain.

Thanks For Reading!

