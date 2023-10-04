Manipulative zodiac signs you should be wary of

Some people could easily get manipulated, while others are resistant. Take a look at the most manipulative zodiac signs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
People born under this zodiac sign like to maintain privacy. They often look for reasons to not trust other, and get jealous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to their strong personality traits, people born under this zodiac sign can easily manipulate others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cancerians become manipulative only while defending themselves or their loved ones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The intuition of those born under this zodiac sign becomes a reflection of their imagination, if misguided.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gemini is called the most manipulative zodiac sign because of its wit and charm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People born under this zodiac sign are extremely sentimental and sensitive, and are known for their high emotional quotient.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though they are ready to help others without asking anything in return, they do get selfish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They may look nice, but are very dangerous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo is one of the most attractive and lovable signs in the zodiac, yet it can also be one of the most cunning of the lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have a natural talent for captivating others with both their words and actions. Manipulate others to their benefit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!