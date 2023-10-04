Manipulative zodiac signs you should be wary of

Some people could easily get manipulated, while others are resistant. Take a look at the most manipulative zodiac signs.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Scorpio: Maintain Privacy

People born under this zodiac sign like to maintain privacy. They often look for reasons to not trust other, and get jealous.

Scorpio: Very Manipulative

Due to their strong personality traits, people born under this zodiac sign can easily manipulate others.

Cancer: Not Trustworthy

Cancerians become manipulative only while defending themselves or their loved ones.

Cancer: Get Misguided

The intuition of those born under this zodiac sign becomes a reflection of their imagination, if misguided.

Gemini: Witty & Manipulative

Gemini is called the most manipulative zodiac sign because of its wit and charm.

Gemini: Extremely Emotional

People born under this zodiac sign are extremely sentimental and sensitive, and are known for their high emotional quotient.

Pisces: Selfish

Even though they are ready to help others without asking anything in return, they do get selfish.

Pisces: Deceptive

They may look nice, but are very dangerous.

Leo: Extremely Cunning

Leo is one of the most attractive and lovable signs in the zodiac, yet it can also be one of the most cunning of the lot.

Leo: Intelligent Manipulators

They have a natural talent for captivating others with both their words and actions. Manipulate others to their benefit.

