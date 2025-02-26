Manisha Rani-inspired sarees you can wear for wedding festivities

Try out these saree looks on this festive season.

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

Here are some awesome saree designs to upgrade your fashion game this festive season.

Manisha makes heads turn in a banarsi silk saree with golden patterns.

White intricate detailed saree exudes modern elegance.

A satin colour-graded saree looks effortlessly gorgeous.

A timeless black saree styled with a low bun exudes glam.

A stoned work crisom saree makes the look captivating.

Bold pink chiffon saree radiates graceful vibes.

A silk green saree contrasted with a black blouse looks stunning.

Pearl's worked net saree exudes luxurious charm.

Yellow chiffon saree speaks volumes of ethereal glam.

Crimson saree with mirror work blouse radiates elegance.

