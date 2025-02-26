Manisha Rani-inspired sarees you can wear for wedding festivities
Try out these saree looks on this festive season.
| Feb 26, 2025
Here are some awesome saree designs to upgrade your fashion game this festive season.
Manisha makes heads turn in a banarsi silk saree with golden patterns.
White intricate detailed saree exudes modern elegance.
A satin colour-graded saree looks effortlessly gorgeous.
A timeless black saree styled with a low bun exudes glam.
A stoned work crisom saree makes the look captivating.
Bold pink chiffon saree radiates graceful vibes.
A silk green saree contrasted with a black blouse looks stunning.
Pearl's worked net saree exudes luxurious charm.
Yellow chiffon saree speaks volumes of ethereal glam.
Crimson saree with mirror work blouse radiates elegance.
