Marital issues to losing his voice before a concert, lesser known facts about Sonu Nigam

Known as the "Elvis Presley of India," Sonu Nigam is a well-known playback singer from India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Since Sonu Nigam didn't come from a wealthy background, he was resourceful with what he had. As his parents were unable to purchase a guitar or tabla for him, he would rehearse on a bench.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He arrived in Mumbai at the age of eighteen and drove a decrepit scooter during his early hard times. Almost twice his age, great vocalists like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Abhijeet were his rivals at that period.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After his song Achha Sila Diya Tune became popular, people began to notice the gifted singer. And that's how Sonu Nigam rose to prominence as a playback singer in Bollywood and became a musical phenomenon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima made headlines in 2005 after experiencing some marital issues. There had been speculation about their breakup, and the media had identified two potential causes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rumors that Sonu was seeing two other women were one of the reasons, but infidelity was another.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before a performance in Dubai, he lost his voice and believed he would never be able to sing again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shweta Tiwari to Rupali Ganguli: Top 8 TV actresses whose fashion sense is on point