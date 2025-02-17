Mawra Hocane inspired dreamy suit sets that are a hit with fans in India

Try out these suit sets for your next ethnic look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2025

Here are some stunning suit sets inspired by Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane you can recreate on your big day!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sea green intricate work lehenga choli set exudes grace and elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mawra Hocane - dolled up in a white Anarkali suit - looks ethereal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zari work, blush pink lehenga paired with sea green chunari looks impressive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A yellow sleeveless sharara exudes desi grace, and is the the perfect choice for Haldi ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A floral green suit paired with contrasting yellow chunari looks gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red velvet frock suit looks great when paired with a golden border.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This red embroidered, off-white suit set radiates elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This crimson suit with white embroidery makes the look ethereal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White suit paired with black shawl is gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The deep red Pakistani suit radiated vibrant grace to the look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Anmol Baloch inspired latest Pakistani suit ideas from Iqtidar that you must try

 

 Find Out More