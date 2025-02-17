Mawra Hocane inspired dreamy suit sets that are a hit with fans in India
Try out these suit sets for your next ethnic look!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 17, 2025
Here are some stunning suit sets inspired by Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane you can recreate on your big day!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sea green intricate work lehenga choli set exudes grace and elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mawra Hocane - dolled up in a white Anarkali suit - looks ethereal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zari work, blush pink lehenga paired with sea green chunari looks impressive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A yellow sleeveless sharara exudes desi grace, and is the the perfect choice for Haldi ceremony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A floral green suit paired with contrasting yellow chunari looks gorgeous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Red velvet frock suit looks great when paired with a golden border.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This red embroidered, off-white suit set radiates elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This crimson suit with white embroidery makes the look ethereal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
White suit paired with black shawl is gorgeous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The deep red Pakistani suit radiated vibrant grace to the look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Anmol Baloch inspired latest Pakistani suit ideas from Iqtidar that you must try
Find Out More