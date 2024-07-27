Meet Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant
Vridhi Soodhan
Jul 27, 2024
Anjali Mehta, the elder sibling of Radhika Merchant, is an executive in the family firm.
At EHPL, a multinational contract manufacturer of tablets and capsules for the Indian pharmaceutical business, both of the Merchant siblings are on the board of directors.
In addition, she co-founded Dryfix, a chain of hair styling and treatment clubs, and serves as a director of Myloon Metals.
Although Anjali Mehta's wealth is unknown to the general world, estimates place her father Viren Merchant's estimated net worth at Rs 755 crore.
In 2020, businessman Aman Majithia and Anjali Merchant tied the knot. The couple became parents to a boy.
Anjali Merchant attended John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School, and The Cathedral in Mumbai, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She graduated with an MBA from London Business School in London, England, and a B.S. (Bachelor of Science) in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College in Massachusetts, USA.
In Virginia, USA, Anjali Merchant also spent a semester at the University of Virginia.
