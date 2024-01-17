Merry Christmas’ actor Katrina Kaif’s most expensive assets
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Over the course of her more than 20-year career, Katrina Kaif has accumulated a substantial net worth of Rs 224 crore.
The actress possesses a lavish vanity van, several houses valued at crores, pricey and elegant cars, and much more.
Katrina Kaif, who charges between Rs. 10 and Rs. 12 crore for each acting role, has a multi-million dollar two-story residence in Andheri, Mumbai.
She reportedly owns a stunning home in Hampstead, London, estimated to be worth Rs 7.2 crore. She visits London often in order to spend valuable time with her family.
Given her wealth, Katrina Kaif added a second property in Mumbai, valued at Rs 17 crore.
The actress owns an expensive vanity van created by Darshini Shah and Anaita Shroff Adajania, the same team behind her two-story Mumbai apartment.
One of the most costly vehicles owned by the Merry Christmas actress is the Range Rover Vogue LWB.
Katrina Kaif also has a Mercedes ML 350, an Audi Q7, and an Audi Q3 parked in her garage.
