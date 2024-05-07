Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt's saree took 1965 hours to make? Know all the outfit details

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Alia Bhatt is the one representing India at Met Gala 2024.

The pictures are out and she looks absolutely gorgeous in a saree designed by Sabyasachi.

Her outfit is in-sync with theme Garden of Time as there can be nothing classic than a saree.

Alia Bhatt's saree came with a 30 foot long trial that took hours to make.

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 outfit took 1965 man hours by a team of 163 members for completion.

Alia Bhatt ditched a neckpieace but she made fans go wow by accessorising her hair bun.

Alia Bhatt's sleeveless blouse came with a bow giving it a little vintage touch.

It is Alia Bhatt's second time at Met Gala.

Last year, Alia wore a white gown by Prabal Gurung that was heavily embellished with pearls.

Truly, Alia Bhatt knows how to stand out at International event.

