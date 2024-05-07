Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt's saree took 1965 hours to make? Know all the outfit details
Nikita Thakkar
| May 07, 2024
Alia Bhatt is the one representing India at Met Gala 2024.
The pictures are out and she looks absolutely gorgeous in a saree designed by Sabyasachi.
Her outfit is in-sync with theme Garden of Time as there can be nothing classic than a saree.
Alia Bhatt's saree came with a 30 foot long trial that took hours to make.
Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 outfit took 1965 man hours by a team of 163 members for completion.
Alia Bhatt ditched a neckpieace but she made fans go wow by accessorising her hair bun.
Alia Bhatt's sleeveless blouse came with a bow giving it a little vintage touch.
It is Alia Bhatt's second time at Met Gala.
Last year, Alia wore a white gown by Prabal Gurung that was heavily embellished with pearls.
Truly, Alia Bhatt knows how to stand out at International event.
