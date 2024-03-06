Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan's education qualification

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mark Zuckerberg was recently in the news when he was at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre wedding fest.

The billionaire was seen alongside many other stars who were attending the wedding.

The CEO of Meta was accompanied by her wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, here we take a look at the couple's education qualifications.

Mark initially attended Ardsley High School and then the Phillips Exeter Academy.

After that Zuckerberg got enrolled into Harvard where he launched Facebook alongside his roommates.

He later dropped out of the institution as the platforms started to garner more viewers over time.

Zuckerberg met her wife Priscilla Chan for the first time during his time at Harvard in 2004.

Priscilla Chan completed her bachelor's from Havard in Biology.

After a year, she attended the University of California, San Francisco where she completed her paediatrics residency in 2015.

She is now a philanthropist, donating a lot of money alongside Mark for good causes.

