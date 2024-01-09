Mind blowing beauty benefits of using Korean rice water made at home

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024

The claims that rice water may give you smooth, radiant "glass skin" are pretty much true according to many users.

Dermatologists believe there aren't many adverse effects to be concerned about while putting rice water on your skin, unless you have a rice allergy.

Antioxidants included in rice water may help shield your skin from the damaging effects of the sun.

One study discovered that rice water functioned as a sunscreen when mixed with a few other plant extracts.

Because of its moisturizing qualities, rice water may help your skin's texture and surface become smoother.

The potential anti-aging advantages of rice water are impressive.

Rice water, rich in vitamins and carbohydrates, has the potential to soothe sensitive skin.

Rice water has the potential to lighten skin, which could help reduce hyperpigmentation.

For hair maintenance, rice water works best to soften the hair.

