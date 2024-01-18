Miranda House and other Top 8 colleges popularized by Bollywood films
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Fukrey was filmed at Miranda House, a prestigious women's college connected to Delhi University.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The shooting of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na took place at Mumbai's St Xavier's college.
The stunning Forest Research Institute campus in Dehradun served as the filming location for Student of the Year.
The prestigious St. Stephen's institution at Delhi University served as the filming location for Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar.
Symbiosis was selected as the location for the Bodyguard film starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor because of the breathtaking scenery surrounding its campus.
3 Idiots, another film that was based on Chetan Bhagat's book Five Point Someone, was filmed at the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.
An area of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi was used for filming scenes from the well-known film Raanjhana.
All of the sequences in the movie 2 States that show actors Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhat during their undergraduate years were shot at IIM Ahmedabad.
