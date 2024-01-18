Miranda House and other Top 8 colleges popularized by Bollywood films

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024

Fukrey was filmed at Miranda House, a prestigious women's college connected to Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The shooting of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na took place at Mumbai's St Xavier's college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The stunning Forest Research Institute campus in Dehradun served as the filming location for Student of the Year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The prestigious St. Stephen's institution at Delhi University served as the filming location for Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Symbiosis was selected as the location for the Bodyguard film starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor because of the breathtaking scenery surrounding its campus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots, another film that was based on Chetan Bhagat's book Five Point Someone, was filmed at the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An area of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi was used for filming scenes from the well-known film Raanjhana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of the sequences in the movie 2 States that show actors Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhat during their undergraduate years were shot at IIM Ahmedabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 12th Fail, Merry Christmas and more movies that turned out to be box office surprises 

 

 Find Out More