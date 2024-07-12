Mirzapur actress Isha Talwar: Know her educational qualifications, net worth, relationship status and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 12, 2024
Childhood: Vinod Talwar, a film director, welcomed Isha in Mumbai on December 22, 1987.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Education: Studied dancing at Terence Lewis' school and earned a degree in economics from St. Xavier's College in Bombay.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Start of Career: Started as a model, making her screen debut in the 2012 Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Featured in films in several languages, including "Article 15" (Hindi) and "Bangalore Days" (Malayalam).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Acclaimed for her role as Madhuri Yadav in the Amazon Prime series "Mirzapur."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Relationships: She maintains her private life private and doesn't disclose any public partnerships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Estimated net worth as of 2024: $2 million. She has a huge fan base.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recipient of multiple awards: Particularly recognized for her performance in "Mirzapur."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean haircare professionals opt for these haircare tips
Find Out More