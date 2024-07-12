Mirzapur actress Isha Talwar: Know her educational qualifications, net worth, relationship status and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

Childhood: Vinod Talwar, a film director, welcomed Isha in Mumbai on December 22, 1987.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Education: Studied dancing at Terence Lewis' school and earned a degree in economics from St. Xavier's College in Bombay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Start of Career: Started as a model, making her screen debut in the 2012 Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Featured in films in several languages, including "Article 15" (Hindi) and "Bangalore Days" (Malayalam).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Acclaimed for her role as Madhuri Yadav in the Amazon Prime series "Mirzapur."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Relationships: She maintains her private life private and doesn't disclose any public partnerships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Estimated net worth as of 2024: $2 million. She has a huge fan base.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recipient of multiple awards: Particularly recognized for her performance in "Mirzapur."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean haircare professionals opt for these haircare tips

 

 Find Out More