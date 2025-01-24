Monali Thakur's Elegant Saree Looks: Timeless Styles for Every Occasion

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2025

Monali Thakur looks timelessly elegant in a grey Kanjivaram saree.

A multicolored patterned saree paired with a black full-sleeve blouse exudes sophisticated charm.

A white floral saree with pink floral details and a full-sleeve blouse radiates effortless grace.

Monali's maroon-red saree with a broad blue border and intricate floral embroidery makes a stunning statement.

A black saree paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse is the perfect choice for a polished office look.

A simple red-and-white saree styled with a black high-neck blouse and red floral accents adds a bold touch of royalty.

Monali Thakur’s green Banarasi silk saree with a contrasting black blouse is ideal for a family gathering.

A grey saree styled with silver accessories and a black blouse reflects traditional elegance.

Monali’s Kanjivaram saree, blending green, gold, pink, and red hues, is a perfect choice for grand occasions.

A red saree paired with a black full-sleeve blouse and minimal jewelry is a classy option for special events.

