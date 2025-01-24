Monali Thakur's Elegant Saree Looks: Timeless Styles for Every Occasion
Shivi Paswan
| Jan 24, 2025
Monali Thakur looks timelessly elegant in a grey Kanjivaram saree.
A multicolored patterned saree paired with a black full-sleeve blouse exudes sophisticated charm.
A white floral saree with pink floral details and a full-sleeve blouse radiates effortless grace.
Monali's maroon-red saree with a broad blue border and intricate floral embroidery makes a stunning statement.
A black saree paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse is the perfect choice for a polished office look.
A simple red-and-white saree styled with a black high-neck blouse and red floral accents adds a bold touch of royalty.
Monali Thakur’s green Banarasi silk saree with a contrasting black blouse is ideal for a family gathering.
A grey saree styled with silver accessories and a black blouse reflects traditional elegance.
Monali’s Kanjivaram saree, blending green, gold, pink, and red hues, is a perfect choice for grand occasions.
A red saree paired with a black full-sleeve blouse and minimal jewelry is a classy option for special events.
Thanks For Reading!
