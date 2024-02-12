Most effective hacks to get Korean like glass skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024

Use a cleanser that isn't too heavy. In the Korean skincare procedure, this is the initial step.

To get rid of dead skin cells, remember to exfoliate your skin once a week.

Tone your skin with this. It is widely accessible and offers a lot of advantages.

Applying a high-quality serum will provide you with the necessary shine.

Depending on the type of skin you have, apply a thick layer of moisturizer.

Additionally, while Korean sheet masks have encouraging outcomes, one can try them once a week.

If you're tired of looking tired and having wrinkles around your eyes, use an eye cream every day before going to bed.

SPF is essential when everything is finished. It will shield your skin from UV radiation.

