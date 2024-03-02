Most effective Korean hair care routine for girls
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
To encourage healthy hair development and increase blood circulation in your scalp, massage and hydrate it with an oil or scalp treatment before washing.
Steer clear of harsh chemicals that might deplete your hair of its natural oils and use a light shampoo that is appropriate for your hair type.
Regular conditioning is recommended. To moisturize and untangle your hair, especially the ends, use a hydrating conditioner.
To replenish moisture, repair damage, and restore shine, give your hair a deep conditioning mask once a week.
To eliminate buildup, clear clogged pores, and encourage a healthy scalp environment, use a scalp scrub or exfoliating treatment in your routine.
Use heat protectant products before blow-drying, straightening, or curling your hair to reduce heat damage.
To reduce friction and maintain the health of your hair, choose protective styles like braids or buns instead of tight hairstyles.
To avoid split ends and preserve healthy-looking hair growth, schedule routine trims every 6 to 8 weeks.
