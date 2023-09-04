Most incompatible zodiac signs that should never date

According to zodiac compatibility, there are a few signs that should never date to avoid clashes that are uncalled for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Aries's upfront nature can leave people belonging to Cancer highly offended. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gemini and Scorpio compatibility is considered to be challenging as they are completely opposite to each other. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aries is too argumentative for objective Capricorn, which leads to fights and misunderstandings between the two. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo and Capricorn can find each other irritating because the former is warm while the latter is reserved. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virgo, despite being flexible, can be irked with Sagittarius's lack of consciousness. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another unlikely pair! Aquarians are progressive, while Taureans are traditional in their perspective. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Leo is free-spirited, Pisces is reserved and too quiet. Both are dissimilar. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both are different not only in speed, but also on an emotional level.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since both are fixed signs, they aren’t easy to work with. (Image: Pixabay)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
