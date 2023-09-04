Most incompatible zodiac signs that should never date

According to zodiac compatibility, there are a few signs that should never date to avoid clashes that are uncalled for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Aries and Cancer

Aries's upfront nature can leave people belonging to Cancer highly offended. (Image: Pixabay)

Gemini and Scorpio

Gemini and Scorpio compatibility is considered to be challenging as they are completely opposite to each other. (Image: Pixabay)

Capricorn and Aries

Aries is too argumentative for objective Capricorn, which leads to fights and misunderstandings between the two. (Image: Pixabay)

Leo and Capricorn

Leo and Capricorn can find each other irritating because the former is warm while the latter is reserved. (Image: Pixabay)

Virgo and Sagittarius

Virgo, despite being flexible, can be irked with Sagittarius's lack of consciousness. (Image: Pixabay)

Taurus and Aquarius

Another unlikely pair! Aquarians are progressive, while Taureans are traditional in their perspective. (Image: Pixabay)

Leo and Pisces

While Leo is free-spirited, Pisces is reserved and too quiet. Both are dissimilar. (Image: Pixabay)

Virgo and Libra

Both are different not only in speed, but also on an emotional level.

Leo and Taurus

Since both are fixed signs, they aren’t easy to work with. (Image: Pixabay)

