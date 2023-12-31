Most loved Korean diet plans followed by Korean celebrities
Vridhi Soodhan
Many ladies lust after and are envious of Seolhyun's slim figure. Although many people think Seolhyun was always slim, she actually weighed 60 kg at one point and dropped to 47 kg.
She has previously gone on TV to discuss her diet, saying she ate salad, cooked eggs, and sweet potatoes a lot.
Kang So Ra, an actress, is another well-known celebrity who has achieved success with her diet. Kang So Ra had dropped more than 20 kg from his previous weight of 72 kg.
She disclosed that she consumes yogurt, fruits, and almonds in the morning and eats three meals a day. She has a Korean-style lunch of vegetables and brown rice.
Park Bo Ram has disclosed her diet strategy on television. She said she would have a chicken salad for lunch and sweet potatoes, tomatoes, paprika, and cucumbers for breakfast.
Kim Shin Young became well-known for her clever humor and adorable cheeks. She began consuming fish, bok choy, cabbage, tomatoes, paprika, brown rice with boiled eggs, and Greek yogurt.
In barely three months, musical actress Hong Ji Min shed thirty kilograms. On TV, she disclosed her diet plan, saying she would have steaming cabbage, acorn jelly, egg whites, and selected veggies for her lunch.
Ailee has a reputation for losing weight quickly. She said she would have 100g of protein in the morning with two cups of veggies and one fruit, and she would choose between chicken breast, steak, or pig.
