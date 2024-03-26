Most popular Korean hair care trends for everyday routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

A short shampoo and light conditioning treatment should cost a small amount of money. These two items are essential when it comes to hair maintenance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To improve gloss and strengthen cuticles, rinse with cold water after shampooing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To avoid damaging your hair, only use lukewarm water when washing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healthy hair and improved scalp circulation can be achieved with regular massages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For the sake of your hair's long-term health, natural hairstyles are preferred above heat styling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use hair tools with caution to avoid mishaps and injuries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hair strand degradation may result from tight hairstyles, so stay away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reduce the likelihood of breakage and twisting of your hair while you sleep by using satin or silk pillows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Korean beauty tips for post Holi skincare routine

 

 Find Out More