Most popular Korean hair care trends for everyday routine
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
A short shampoo and light conditioning treatment should cost a small amount of money. These two items are essential when it comes to hair maintenance.
To improve gloss and strengthen cuticles, rinse with cold water after shampooing.
To avoid damaging your hair, only use lukewarm water when washing.
Healthy hair and improved scalp circulation can be achieved with regular massages.
For the sake of your hair's long-term health, natural hairstyles are preferred above heat styling.
Use hair tools with caution to avoid mishaps and injuries.
Hair strand degradation may result from tight hairstyles, so stay away.
Reduce the likelihood of breakage and twisting of your hair while you sleep by using satin or silk pillows.
