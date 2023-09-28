Mouni Roy, Disha Patani are too hot to handle in viral photos

On Mouni Roy's birthday, we give you a lowdown on her best photos with Disha Patani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
At a star-studded event at Jio World Convention Centre in April, actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy grabbed everyone’s attention as they arrived walking hand-in-hand at the venue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both actors win hearts as they flaunt their curves in matching outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha and Mouni embrace each other in this adorable snap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actors flaunt their slender frames in this candid shot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let their winter outfits inspire you to invest in right looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How adorable is this photo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans loved this photo for the interest the styars took in reading their books.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You just can't keep your eyes off them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both actors are at their desi best in this photo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!