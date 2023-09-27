Top 10 photos of Mouni Roy in skimpy bikinis

Mouni Roy has often set the internet on fire with her beach look. Take a look at her popular bikini moments.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Sensational

Mouni Roy looks sensational in red and purple swimsuit during her vacation in Maldives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Steamy Display

Mouni Roy set the pulses racing in an animal print bikini set which she wore during her vacation in Goa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous as she runs her finger through her hair in a neon bikini paired with a denim jacket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sends Pulses Racing

Mouni Roy sizzles in a white monokini featuring blue floral imprints.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flawless

Mouni Roy flaunts her curves as she poses in a bright bikini set in Maldives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captivating

Mouni Roy strikes a captivating pose as she sits by the pool.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Incredible

Mouni Roy’s blue bikini featured a halter-neck and broad waistband straps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toned Body

Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in a pink bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goes Bold

Mouni roy flaunts her bold and beautiful avatar in this candid shot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wows Fans

Mouni Roy turned up the heat in snowy Kashmir when she posed in this black swimsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Revisiting Tiger 3 actor Katrina Kaif’s looks from Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger

 

 Find Out More