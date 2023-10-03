Mouni Roy's airport outfit is a mix of style and comfort

Mouni Roy looked cool and casual during her recent outing in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Mouni Roy is the epitome of casual chic in this photo.
Mouni Roy can impress fans even when she sports a lowkey yet stylish outfit.
The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in a black outfit.
Mouni Roy slayed in a black top which she paired with a pair of matching separates.
Mouni Roy flashes her flat stomach in a black crop top.
Mouni Roy rose to fame with her stint on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became popular with Naagin.
Mouni Roy credits her popularity to both small screen projects and movies she has been featured in.
Mouni Roy will soon be seen in Sultan of Delhi: Ascension.
The series Sultan Of Delhi has been produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria.
Besides Mouni Roy, the series also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.
Sultan of Delhi is set to stream from October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.
