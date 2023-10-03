Mouni Roy's airport outfit is a mix of style and comfort

Mouni Roy looked cool and casual during her recent outing in Mumbai.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Cool And Casual

Mouni Roy looked cool and casual during her recent outing in Mumbai.

Casual Chic

Mouni Roy is the epitome of casual chic in this photo.

Lowkey Yet Stylish

Mouni Roy can impress fans even when she sports a lowkey yet stylish outfit.

Stuns In Black

The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in a black outfit.

Imp

Mouni Roy slayed in a black top which she paired with a pair of matching separates.

Toned Figure

Mouni Roy flashes her flat stomach in a black crop top.

Massive Popularity

Mouni Roy rose to fame with her stint on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became popular with Naagin.

All Mediums Are Important

Mouni Roy credits her popularity to both small screen projects and movies she has been featured in.

New Project

Mouni Roy will soon be seen in Sultan of Delhi: Ascension.

Sultan Of Delhi

The series Sultan Of Delhi has been produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria.

Meet The Cast

Besides Mouni Roy, the series also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

Streaming Date

Sultan of Delhi is set to stream from October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

