Mouni Roy's Paris trip has been about comfy, chic and classy looks

Mouni Roy has been enjoying her vacation in the city of love - Paris with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Birthday Trip

Mouni Roy was in Paris along with her husband, Suraj Nambiar to celebrate her birthday.

Memorable Visit

The actress kicked off her birthday week with a stunning trip to Paris.

The star has been treating her fans with a series of stunning photos. Here, she slays the casual look with perfection.

Head-turning Display

Mouni Roy made heads turn when she wore this gown from luxury fashion brand Yas Couture House of Fashion in Paris.

Dramatic Sheer Gown

Mouni Roy’s sheer outfit featured long sleeves, a bodice, modest neckline, and several ruffled embellishments.

Keeps It Stylish

Mouni Roy shows off her toned legs in the short dress.

Best Look?

Every aspect about Mouni's look here is simply flawless.

Edgy Display

Puts on an edgy display as she pairs a white shirt with a leather mini skirt.

Looks Pristine

Mouni Roy dazzles in this white gown.

Chic

Mouni finishes the look by opting for a pair of leather boots and shades.

