Mouni Roy's TOP 10 looks that prove she is a style icon

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2025

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in this bronze saree.

Red saree paired with full sleeve blouse is all about elegance.

Mouni looks adorable in dreamy white saree.

Red saree with golden floral patterns adds charm to her look.

The actress effortlessly stuns in her black saree.

Simple Kanjivaram saree helps her exude charm.

Embroidered Yellow saree gives the much needed royal touch.

Mouni stuns in green shimmery saree.

She looks breathtaking in sliver saree.

Mouni looks beautiful in blush pink saree.

