Mouni Roy's TOP 10 looks that prove she is a style icon
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 12, 2025
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in this bronze saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Red saree paired with full sleeve blouse is all about elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni looks adorable in dreamy white saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Red saree with golden floral patterns adds charm to her look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress effortlessly stuns in her black saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Simple Kanjivaram saree helps her exude charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Embroidered Yellow saree gives the much needed royal touch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni stuns in green shimmery saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She looks breathtaking in sliver saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni looks beautiful in blush pink saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
